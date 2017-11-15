Ashes 2017: Chris Woakes continues fine form to put England in control of final warm-up match

Chris Woakes again starred with the ball to help England take charge on the opening day of this final Ashes warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The Warwickshire seamer had taken six wickets against the same opposition with the pink ball during last week’s day-night match in Adelaide – including a second-innings spell of four for 12 as Joe Root’s team wrapped up a 192-run victory.

And Woakes was at it again here in front of a boisterous home crowd here in Townsville, this time proving even more dangerous with the red Kookaburra, claiming six for 54 as England reduced their opponents to 249 for nine by the close.

However, it wasn’t all good news for the tourists, who suffered a scare just a week before the start of the first Test in Brisbane when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was forced off early in the afternoon session after injuring a finger collecting a Woakes delivery.

England, already missing the absent Ben Stokes, have had rotten luck with injuries so far on this tour, Steven Finn returning home with a torn knee cartilage, Moeen Ali missing the first two warm-up matches with a side strain and Jake Ball breaking down with strained ankle ligaments in Adelaide.

Thankfully there was good news from the medics this time, Bairstow back on the field within the hour after being diagnosed with just a bruised middle finger on his left hand.

Moeen’s first action of the tour proved uneventful, the all-rounder failing to take a wicket from 16 overs of admittedly tight off-spin.

Stuart Broad also struggled to get things right after he was rested for last week’s second warm-up match, but at least ended up with a wicket after striking shortly before the close with the second new ball.