Ashes 2017: Chris Woakes continues fine form to put England in control of final warm-up match
Chris Woakes again starred with the ball to help England take charge on the opening day of this final Ashes warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.
The Warwickshire seamer had taken six wickets against the same opposition with the pink ball during last week’s day-night match in Adelaide – including a second-innings spell of four for 12 as Joe Root’s team wrapped up a 192-run victory.
And Woakes was at it again here in front of a boisterous home crowd here in Townsville, this time proving even more dangerous with the red Kookaburra, claiming six for 54 as England reduced their opponents to 249 for nine by the close.
However, it wasn’t all good news for the tourists, who suffered a scare just a week before the start of the first Test in Brisbane when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was forced off early in the afternoon session after injuring a finger collecting a Woakes delivery.
READ MORE: Five things we learned from England’s draw
READ MORE: All you need to know about the World Cup draw
READ MORE: Three potential PSG managers
England, already missing the absent Ben Stokes, have had rotten luck with injuries so far on this tour, Steven Finn returning home with a torn knee cartilage, Moeen Ali missing the first two warm-up matches with a side strain and Jake Ball breaking down with strained ankle ligaments in Adelaide.
Thankfully there was good news from the medics this time, Bairstow back on the field within the hour after being diagnosed with just a bruised middle finger on his left hand.
Moeen’s first action of the tour proved uneventful, the all-rounder failing to take a wicket from 16 overs of admittedly tight off-spin.
Stuart Broad also struggled to get things right after he was rested for last week’s second warm-up match, but at least ended up with a wicket after striking shortly before the close with the second new ball.
Craig Overton, though, firmed up his position as England’s fourth seamer at the Gabba next week, bowling well again after his second-innings haul of three for 15 in Adelaide with two more wickets here.
Despite encouraging signs, England surely cannot be happy with the level of opposition they have faced in the run-up to next week’s first Test.
This version of the CA XI is even weaker than the one they beat in Adelaide, with former Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine, captain in that previous match, released to play for Tasmania this week.
Those that remained to take on the tourists boast just one first-class hundred and 76 appearances between them.
That didn’t stop them frustrating England, who lost the toss and were asked to field, for much of the morning session.
It was only when Woakes returned for his second spell shortly before lunch that things started to happen.
Woakes, like Broad, had endured a wicketless first five overs at the start of the day.
The Warwickshire player had conceded 19 runs during that initial spell. But he struck with the first delivery of his second, opener Nick Larkin the victim of a fine diving catch from James Vince at gully when well set on 30.
Jake Carder followed in Woakes’ next over, edging behind on 39 as the CA XI went into lunch on 82 for two. Bairstow’s injury scare briefly held up England’s progress. Woakes, though, then struck twice in three balls to reduce the CA XI to 91 for four.
Ryan Gibson, caught by substitute keeper Ben Foakes, and Jason Sangha, convincingly trapped lbw, were the men to go.
It meant Woakes had taken four for eight in 22 balls.
Then, shortly after Bairstow came back on during the mid-session drinks break, Overton picked up his first wicket, Will Pucovski edging behind to test out the returning keeper’s bruised finger.
Matthew Short, captaining the CA XI in place of Paine, reached tea unbeaten on 38, with his team 154 for eight.
Woakes ensured England didn’t have to wait long for a breakthrough in the final session as he picked up his first five-wicket haul of the tour, Vince taking another fine catch at gully to remove Harry Nielsen.
Short, dropped on 25 and 36 during the afternoon session, eventually departed on 51, Overton finding the edge and Root taking the catch at slip, as the CA XI slipped to 176 for seven.
Woakes then bowled Simon Milenko with the first delivery with the second new ball before Broad, Vince taking his third catch of the day to removed Gurinder Sandhu. But a last-wicket stand of 19 frustrated England again at the end of the day.