Ashes 2017: Chris Woakes papers over the cracks after batting collapse to put England on verge of victory

Chris Woakes put England on the verge of victory but the manner of their batting display leaves concerns: Getty

England’s bowlers pushed their team to the brink of victory on the third day of this pink-ball warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI to paper over the cracks of a worrying batting collapse from the tourists.

Joe Root’s side slipped from 77 without loss to 207 all out earlier in the day to set their opponents 268 to win.

But Chris Woakes ripped through the CA XI’s top order, removing the entire top four during a spell that saw him take four for 12 in seven overs under the Adelaide floodlights.

Two further wickets from Craig Overton and one from James Anderson, appointed vice-captain for this tour today in the absence of Ben Stokes, reduced the hosts to 25 for seven in their chase to effectively end this match as a contest.

England took the extra half hour in an attempt to wrap up victory inside a session but they were frustrated by a 45-run stand in 16 overs between Matthew Short and Gurinder Sandhu that took the hosts to 70 for seven by the close and this game into a fourth day.

Even though England will win this game, it should not gloss over a batting performance that laid bare their shortcomings just 13 days before the start of the Ashes in Brisbane.

The tourists lost seven wickets for 45 runs during a collapse that also saw four fall in seven balls as they slipped to 124 for seven in their second innings.

Only half-centuries from Mark Stoneman and Jonny Bairstow helped England, who had a 60-run first-innings lead, to a respectable total of 207 as Alastair Cook, James Vince, Root, and Dawid Malan all failed.

Seam bowler Simon Milenko, a 28-year-old journeyman who has played just 14 first-class matches, was the architect of England’s downfall taking five for 35, including three in 14 balls at one stage.

Cook failed again with the first Test now less than a fortnight away (Getty) More