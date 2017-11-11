Ashes 2017: Craig Overton puts down marker as England seal comfortable victory in second warm-up game

Craig Overton says he is ready to play in the Ashes after helping England wrap-up victory in 30 minutes on the final day of the pink-ball tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Adelaide Oval.

England cruised to a 192-run victory, with Overton taking two of the three wickets needed today and returning overall figures of three for 15 as the CA XI were dismissed for just 75 in their second innings.

Now he is eager to play in the final four-day tour match against the same opposition in Townsville starting on Wednesday so he can further stake his claim for a place in England’s XI for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on November 23.

The 23-year-old looks almost certain to play at the Gabba given Jake Ball, his rival for the fourth seamer’s position in the team, is currently nursing an ankle injury that looks likely to see him miss the Townsville match.

Asked if he felt ready to take on Steve Smith’s Australians, Overton said: “Yes, I think so. It’s just about making sure I bowl the best I can when I get the chance. Hopefully that is good enough and I feel confident it is good enough. If I get the call happy days. I’ll be ready if I’m called upon.”

The CA XI had been reduced to 25 for seven the previous evening thanks to a fine spell of four for 12 from Chris Woakes.

They rallied to 70 for seven by the close thanks to a spirited eighth-wicket stand between Gurinder Sandu and Matthew Short. But Joe Root’s team took just 42 balls to wrap up victory today.

Overton got things started when he bowled Short in the first over of the day.

James Anderson then put his team on the brink of victory three overs later, trapping Gurinder Sandhu lbw on 17, before wrapping things up in his next over by having Dan Fallins caught by Alastair Cook at first slip.