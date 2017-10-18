Ashes 2017: What date does the Australia vs England series start and what TV channel will it be on?

It's is the 70th Ashes series, an event that sees England and Australia battle it out over five Test matches to decide who will be handed the urn. This upcoming series will be taking place in Australia.

This winter. The first Test begins on November 23, while the fifth and final Test begins on January 4. Tour matches will take place in between, while an ODI series will begin after the Ashes series.

It depends on which Test, due to location. Play on the first Test will begin at midnight GMT, the third Test 2.30am and the fourth and fifth at 11.30pm. The second Test at Adelaide will be a day-night Test, the first in an Ashes series, with play beginning at the slightly more palatable time of 4am.

BT Sport won the rights to show this winter's Ashes series and will have exclusive live coverage of each of the five Tests.

How often are the Ashes?

The host country for each series alternates, with around two years between each - depending on the ICC's future tours programme.

Who holds the Ashes?

England, who won 3-2 against Australia during the last series held in 2015.

History behind the Ashes urn

What is the team news?

England

Ben Stokes has been named in the England Ashes Test squad despite his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old all-rounder remains under investigation after being released without charge following an incident in Bristol early on Monday morning.

But Stokes has been included in a 16-man squad which is scheduled to head to Australia on October 28, but he will not travel if he remains under investigation.

England's 16-man squad for the Ashes series in Australia: Joe Root, captain (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Australia

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will take an indefinite break from cricket and has been ruled out of the Ashes series against England after reaggravating his lower back stress fracture, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old will continue his rehabilitation after pulling out of Australia's recent tour of Bangladesh with inflammation in his back.

"We made the decision to withdraw him from the tour of Bangladesh and monitor his pain. He returned to bowling after a period of rest and unfortunately he is still experiencing pain with bowling," CA science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"During this time we have been monitoring him, including regular scans and recent imaging has confirmed that James has begun to reaggravate his previous lower back stress fracture.

"As such, he has discontinued bowling as part of his recovery which unfortunately means that he will be unavailable for the beginning of the Sheffield Shield and subsequently Ashes campaign.

"Whilst this is very disappointing that James has reaggravated this old injury, we are confident that he can recover from this and return to playing."

Australia's squad for the first Test is yet to be announced.

What are they saying?

England selector James Whitaker:

"A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided (captain) Joe Root and (coach) Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas.

"After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes.

"Surrey's Ben Foakes deserves his selection for the first time at this level. His glovework has been exemplary and he is regarded as a wicketkeeper of the highest quality. He has the ability to contribute with the bat scoring over 680 runs in the Championship this summer at an average of 45.33.

"Craig Overton has been involved in the England set-up this summer with the Lions and the T20 squad.

"He will now get his chance at Test level. We have been impressed with the way he has led Somerset's attack over a long period of time. He has taken 43 Championship wickets this summer and will relish playing in Australian conditions.

"The selectors are backing James Vince to make an impact on his recall to the Test squad. He is a quality strokeplayer and we believe his game will suit the Australian pitches.

"His understanding of the England set-up will help him settle into the environment quickly and hit the ground running when we arrive in Perth next month."

What are the odds?

Australia series win: 4/7

England series win: 3/1

Draw: 8/1

What's our prediction?

So much relies on whether Ben Stokes goes on the tour. If he does, England's chances of success will be boosted; without him, it's difficult to see past an Australia win. Expect results - a 3-2 to Australia, as it stands, may not be too far wide of the mark.