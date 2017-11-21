Ashes 2017: David Warner believes Ben Stokes has let England down - but hopes he joins up with the squad

Maybe it was the neck twinge he had in training just an hour earlier, or perhaps he really is a changed man. Either way, David Warner was far from his snarling best at the Gabba on Tuesday.

The man now nicknamed ‘The Reverend’ by his team-mates was in fact almost conciliatory in his tone, even wishing Ben Stokes “all the best” in the continuing police investigation into his late-night bust-up outside a Bristol nightclub back in September.

But Warner, who used to be known as ‘The Bull’, did bare his teeth briefly during an otherwise sedate media appearance, effectively accusing Stokes of letting down his country as Australians everywhere continued to ratchet up their moral indignation over an Ashes call-up for Stokes that appears as unlikely now as it was when a tabloid newspaper released video footage of that Bristol incident weeks ago.

England’s stance on Stokes is as it was when they arrived in Australia at the end of October – we have nothing to say until the police have made a decision whether to charge him or not.

That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive though, with Australians seemingly convinced England’s star all-rounder is destined to be parachuted into Ashes action at some stage during the series.

Stokes has, according to who you believe, booked a plane ticket to Australia, had his headshot booked in by host broadcaster Channel Nine for the week before the third Test in Perth and an apartment reserved for him at England’s base for that match at the Waca.

All the while we wait for the police to announce whether he has been charged or not. There was talk that a decision is due this week. However, England’s management thought the same last week.

The truth is nobody knows. But that hasn’t stopped Australians speculating over what will happen.