Ashes 2017: When does it start, when are the Tests, what time is it on in the UK, TV channel and how do I watch it?
The Ashes returns this winter as Australia and England renew a fierce rivalry Down Under, with the tourists looking to banish the painful memories of their 2013/14 tour.
Joe Root leads a side that has already seen its fair share of controversy, with Ben Stokes stripped of the England vice-captaincy after his involvement in a late-night incident in Bristol, which he remains under police investigation after being released without charge.
Stokes has not flown out to Australia, while reigning Ashes holders England have also lost his replacement, Steven Finn, to injury.
The Ashes rivalry has also ignited in terms of a war of words between Australian spin bowler, Nathan Lyon, and former England wicketkeeper, Matt Prior, while Stokes has criticised former Australian opening batsman Matthew Haydon for his claim that he doesn’t know half of the England Test side despite working in the media as a cricket analyst.
The series is set up to be a fiery contest between Australia’s pace attack and England’s batting resilience – and need to avoid the familiar batting collapse – and will be fought out over five Tests spanning the end of 2017 and start of 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017/18 Ashes series.
When are the Tests?
First Test: 23-27 November (Brisbane)
Second Test: 2-6 December (Adelaide)
Third Test: 14-18 December (Perth)
Fourth Test: 26-30 December (Melbourne)
Fifth Test: 3-7 January (Sydney)
What time are the Tests on (all times GMT)?
First Test: 00:00 – 07:30
Second Test: 03:30 – 11.00
Third Test: 02:30 – 10:00
Fourth Test: 23:30 (25 December) – 07:00
Fifth Test: 03:20 – 10:50
Where can I watch it?
The Ashes will be shown live on BT Sport 1 every night during the series, with highlights shown during the day on the same channel. Highlights will also be available for FREE on BTSport.com and the BT Sport app from 19:00 each day.
The match will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and online via the BBC Sport website and app.
Teams...
Australia squad for first two Ashes Tests: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wkt), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.
England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton.
Odds...
Australia to win: 1.47
England to win: 4.7
England to retain: 9.2
