Ashes 2017: When does it start, when are the Tests, what time is it on in the UK, TV channel and how do I watch it?

Joe Root will captain England in the Ashes against Australia: Getty

The Ashes returns this winter as Australia and England renew a fierce rivalry Down Under, with the tourists looking to banish the painful memories of their 2013/14 tour.

Joe Root leads a side that has already seen its fair share of controversy, with Ben Stokes stripped of the England vice-captaincy after his involvement in a late-night incident in Bristol, which he remains under police investigation after being released without charge.

Stokes has not flown out to Australia, while reigning Ashes holders England have also lost his replacement, Steven Finn, to injury.

The Ashes rivalry has also ignited in terms of a war of words between Australian spin bowler, Nathan Lyon, and former England wicketkeeper, Matt Prior, while Stokes has criticised former Australian opening batsman Matthew Haydon for his claim that he doesn’t know half of the England Test side despite working in the media as a cricket analyst.

The series is set up to be a fiery contest between Australia’s pace attack and England’s batting resilience – and need to avoid the familiar batting collapse – and will be fought out over five Tests spanning the end of 2017 and start of 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017/18 Ashes series.

When are the Tests?

First Test: 23-27 November (Brisbane)

Second Test: 2-6 December (Adelaide)

Third Test: 14-18 December (Perth)

Fourth Test: 26-30 December (Melbourne)

Fifth Test: 3-7 January (Sydney)

The Gabba will host the first Test in Brisbane