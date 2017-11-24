Ashes 2017: England 'very happy' with day two progress as first Test remains delicately poised

England seamer Jake Ball insists the team are "very happy" with how the first Ashes Test is going with the match still too close to call after two days at the Gabba.

The tourists made a major breakthrough to see off the dangerous David Warner, who appeared to become frustrated before flicking a catch to mid-wicket off Ball.

But there was no shifting Australia captain Steve Smith, who finished unbeaten on 64 as he and Shaun Marsh rescued the hosts from 76 for four in an unbroken stand of 89.

By the time they reached stumps on 165 in reply to 302, England had ditched most of the slip cordon and instead posted a bizarre formation of catchers on the drive either side of the wicket to Marsh.

It was a field setting entirely out of keeping with the reputation of this venue as one of the world's quickest and bounciest.

Even so, asked about the mood of his captain Joe Root at the close of play, Ball said: "I think he was very happy - as a team, we're very happy.

"We've done a lot of research, a lot of work on our different plans to each batter. We feel like we executed them almost to perfection today. We starved (Warner) of the strike a bit, and runs - then (it was) a bit of a loose shot to get the wicket."

Ball finished the session 35-1