Ashes 2017: England heading for victory over Cricket Australia XI but lower order collapse worries Joe Root again

England will head to Brisbane for next week’s first Ashes Test with optimism despite another collapse against the Cricket Australia XI on the third day of this final warm-up match.

The tourists look all but certain to win this contest on the final day in Townsville after reducing their opponents to 120 for three by the close. That is still a deficit of 144 after Joe Root’s team piled up 515 in reply to the CA XI’s first-innings 250.

A century by Dawid Malan and 83 by Root followed up Mark Stoneman’s 111 on day two to move England into a dominant position of 419 for four.

But a collapse of 5 for 38 either side of lunch reduced them to 457 for nine early in the afternoon session before a 58-run last-wicket partnership between Chris Woakes, eventually the last man out for 36, and Mason Crane took their team’s total above 500.

England have made a habit of losing wickets in quick succession over the past 18 months. And despite the relative weakness of the opposition, they have now collapsed three times against the CA XI after losing five for 22 and seven for 45 in each innings of their previous warm-up match in Adelaide last week.

Moeen Ali, playing his first match of the tour after recovering from a side strain, had a mixed day. The all-rounder’s two wickets in the final session moved England closer to victory, with leg-spinner Mason Crane also chipping in before the close.

But he was dismissed for just five in what will be his only innings before the Ashes, meaning he will start the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday having faced just 22 balls.

There will be some concern over the batting of Jamie Overton, too, after the Somerset seamer – who would be England’s No9 if selected at the Gabba – was dismissed for his third successive duck following his pair in Adelaide.