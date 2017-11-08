Ashes 2017: England learn little from first taste of pink ball in Australia

England learned little from their first exposure to the pink ball on this tour: Getty

As far as England’s Ashes preparations are concerned, the first day of this pink-ball tour match against a Cricket Australia XI offered little of value for Joe Root and his players.

It wasn’t just the fact that Alastair Cook registered another failure or that out of the top six only Dawid Malan, one of three players to post half-centuries, batted under lights.

No, the paucity of this CA XI’s bowling attack meant that even those that did score runs would have learned little about the challenges ahead against Mitchell Starc and company in the Ashes.

There was no pace in either the opposition bowlers or the pitch and no real value in the runs being scored. Only when the second new ball came under lights in the final session did things start happening.

Mark Stoneman, with another half-century following his 86 in the opening warm-up game in Perth last weekend, and captain Joe Root, who scoring 58 after making only nine in that first game, will take the runs and at least some confidence too.

But this really isn’t what England needed in terms of getting battle-ready for the start of series in Brisbane on November 23 and the first-ever day-night Ashes Test here in Adelaide early next month.

They threw in a late collapse, too, as Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Malan fell in quick succession to the second new ball under the Adelaide floodlights, the tourists reaching the close on 278 for eight.

This day, though, really belonged to 21-year-old leg-spinner Dan Fallins, who on his first-class debut claimed the notable scalps of Stoneman, James Vince, Root and Jonny Bairstow to return figures of four for 71.

