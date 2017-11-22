Ashes 2017: England name team for first Test with Jake Ball winning race to be fourth seamer

Jake Ball will be England's fourth seamer when play finally gets underway on Thursday: Getty

Jake Ball has won the battle to be England's fourth seamer for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Ball takes the final place, ahead of his uncapped fellow seamer Craig Overton, in an England line-up which has otherwise been all but set in stone in for some time.

Captain Joe Root did not take the opportunity to name his team for the Gabba at his final pre-series press conference. But following England practice at the ground on the eve of the opening match, a team spokesman announced Ball had made the cut.

It will be the 26-year-old's fourth Test cap, but first in an Ashes series, following his recovery from a sprained ankle suffered in England's second warm-up match in Adelaide two weeks ago.

Ball has not played since but was declared fit for selection on Monday.

Full team

JE Root (Captain), AN Cook, MD Stoneman, JM Vince, DJ Malan, MM Ali, JM Bairstow (wkt), CR Woakes, JT Ball, SCJ Broad, JM Anderson