Ashes 2017: England steady themselves after Alastair Cook and Joe Root go cheaply in tour opener

Alastair Cook and Joe Root will hope the first day of this opening tour match is not a sign of things to come in the Ashes after England’s two most senior batsmen failed against an inexperienced Western Australia XI.

Cook was dismissed for a duck to just the second ball of the match, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile -one of only two players with first-class experience in the WA team and a bowler with pretensions of making Australia’s Ashes team.

Root, Cook’s successor as Test captain and facing the biggest challenge of his career over the coming weeks, scored nine from 22 deliveries before 18-year-old seam bowler Aaron Hardie had him caught behind.

It was not all bad news for England, with the batsmen who most needed runs getting them; Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Dawid Malan and Gary Ballance all posting half-centuries as England reached the midway point of this two-day match on 349 for six.

This was not a particularly testing opposition, with the average age of what was effectively Western Australia’s second XI just 22.

However, England will be particularly pleased with the contributions of their likely numbers two and three for the Ashes in Stoneman and Vince, who both scored half-centuries to get their tours off to encouraging starts.

Of the pair, Stoneman looked far more assured, the opener scoring 85 from 113 balls before he was eventually caught at second slip off the bowling of young fast bowler Lance Morris in the afternoon session.

Joe Root reacts after being dismissed by Aaron Hardie (Getty)