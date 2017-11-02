Ashes 2017: England suffer double injury scare as Moeen Ali and Steven Finn pick up knocks ahead of first tour match

England have suffered an injury scare just four days into their Ashes campaign after Moeen Ali was ruled out of training on Thursday with a suspected side strain.

Steven Finn also sustained a jarred left knee batting in the nets at Richardson Park in Perth, although the fast bowler’s fitness will not be as much of a concern as Moeen’s.

Both players will undergo scans on Friday and miss England’s opening two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI that starts the following day.

With three weeks to go until the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, England are not overly worried at this stage about Moeen’s fitness.

But losing another key all-rounder even for part of the series would be a major blow to the hopes of Joe Root’s team given Ben Stokes is already absent from this tour thanks to the ongoing police investigation into his late-night altercation in Bristol in September.

England are already effectively having to try and replace two players in Stokes, such is the Durham all-rounder’s significance to the team.

Losing Moeen would compound that problem and even if his injury is only minor, the tourists may be tempted to bring in a batsman as cover. If that was to happen, Essex’s Tom Westley, travelling out to Australia with the England Lions later this month, would be the man most likely to be added to the squad.

In terms of Finn, if the results of his scan prove worse than feared another England Lion in Mark Wood could also find himself brought into the squad.

Meanwhile, Mark Stoneman is hopeful that Stokes, his former Durham team-mate, will still be able to join England’s Ashes tour at some point even though coach Trevor Bayliss admitted on Wednesday that he had written off the 26-year-old’s chances of playing against Australia.