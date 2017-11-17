Ashes 2017: Erratic Australian selection offers England fresh hope as Tim Paine staves off retirement after recall

Tim Paine has been handed a surprise recall by Australia for the Ashes: Getty

Australia have sprung a huge Ashes surprise by recalling wicketkeeper Tim Paine after seven years away from Test cricket.

The 32-year-old last played the longest form of the game for his country back in 2010 and considered retiring and taking on a job with cricket manufacturer Kookaburra before being offered a two-year extension with Tasmania, his state side, three months ago.

Paine is one of a number of surprises in Australia’s squad for the first two Tests, with English-born opener Matt Renshaw dropped in favour of the in-form but uncapped Cameron Bancroft and 34-year-old Shaun Marsh, dropped eight times previously, called up to bat at No 6 after seeing off competition from fellow Western Australian Hilton Cartright and Glenn Maxwell.

The 13-man party includes another uncapped player in Chad Sayers, a 30-year-old medium pace bowler from South Australia who has been picked specifically with next month’s day-night Test in Adelaide in mind.

Australia’s erratic selection for the Ashes has offered England fresh hope they can cause a surprise when the series starts in Brisbane next Thursday.

However, the selection of Paine is a fascinating story, especially given how close he was to giving up cricket.

He was picked ahead Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill despite not having scored a first-class century in a decade. Indeed, Australia coach Darren Lehmann has made a Sheffield Shield hundred more recently than his new keeper.

Paine was recalled to Australia’s T20 team earlier this year but was not even keeping wicker for Tasmania. It appears the half-century he scored against England in a tour game for a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide last week plus another in the Sheffield Shield two days ago was enough to bring him in from the Test wilderness.