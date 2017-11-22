Ashes 2017: When is the first Test between Australia and England, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on?
What is it?
It's only the Ashes series, the first of five Tests between Australia and England.
When is it?
The wait it almost over. The Brisbane Test begins at midday, so Thursday November 23 and will take place over the next five days. The time difference means the build-up to the first ball being bowled will take place late on Wednesday night UK time.
What time does play start?
Dead on midnight GMT - ie the first minutes of Thursday November 23. Lunch will be at 2am GMT, with tea at 4.40am GMT. The scheduled close of play will be 7am GMT.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport will be showing live coverage of each of the five Tests. TV channel details will be announced in the build-up to the Test match.
Latest team news
England fast bowler Steven Finn will miss the Ashes series in Australia after medical scans revealed torn cartilage in his left knee.
Finn was injured in practice last week in Perth shortly after the squad arrived in Australia and had already been ruled out of England's first two tour matches.
Replacement bowler Tom Curran, who has played Twenty20 and one-day international cricket for England, has arrived.
A tall fast bowler, Finn has taken 125 wickets in 36 tests but has played only two of those matches in Australia, both in 2010.
What are they saying?
Stuart Broad on warm-up matches:
"Rubbish ... hate them.
"Pre-season games and everything, I'm just useless.
"If I get into a battle with the batsman, things happen quite naturally for me.
"The great thing about Ashes cricket is that you have to get in a battle, so I tend to be a better bowler."
Ryan Harris:
"The bowling line-ups are world class, and I think they're going to have a big say on each Test match," he added.
"(James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad - I'm not sure about England's third quick, probably (Chris) Woakes - but those two blokes can destroy games and destroy line-ups, and they're proven good bowlers over here.
"I think both squads are a bit unsettled more on their batting line-ups - which I think brings them closer together."
What are the odds?
- Australia win - 4/5
- England win - 3/1
- Draw - 4/1
What's our prediction?
This will be a tricky first match for the visitors. England haven't won the opening Test of an Ashes series in Australia since 1986 and, indeed, have been on the receiving end of some heavy defeats. We'll say Australia to win this first Test with England bouncing back in the second.
