Ashes 2017: When is the first Test between Australia and England, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on?

What is it?

It's the first of five Ashes Tests between Australia and England.

When is it?

The Brisbane Test begins on Thursday November 23 and will take place over the five days afterwards. The time difference means the build-up to the first ball being bowled will take place late on Wednesday night UK time.

What time does play start?

Dead on midnight GMT - ie the first minutes of Thursday November 23. Lunch will be at 2am GMT, with tea at 4.40am GMT. The scheduled close of play will be 7am GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport will be showing live coverage of each of the five Tests. TV channel details will be announced in the build-up to the Test match.

Latest team news

England fast bowler Steven Finn will miss the Ashes series in Australia after medical scans revealed torn cartilage in his left knee.