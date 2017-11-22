Ashes 2017: Forget the Budget, the only red leather that matters this winter is the one Down Under

Budget smudget. The only red leather that matters in the next 24 hours isn’t Phil Hammond’s briefcase but the Kookaburra ball that will be either slamming into the Gabba’s boundary boards or clattering into unsuspecting stumps. Like the budget though, it’s hard to know precisely what this winter’s Ashes will deliver.

One thing is certain though. Whatever the outcome in January, there is nothing that warm's the cockles of an English cricket fan more than the sense of anticipation that precedes the first Test of an Ashes series Down Under. Whoever lines up for England, we will convince ourselves that we’re in with at least a shout. Even when Nasser Hussain won the toss and decided to have a bowl at Brisbane in 2002 I felt hopeful.

In any event, the particular joy of an Australian tour isn’t dependent solely on who wins and who loses. Rather, it is the sense that the latest clash is only a small episode in a relatively unchanging continuum.

Sure, the game has evolved in all sorts of ways – some for the worse, most for the better. But in its fundaments, test cricket – especially between these two old foes – is a bastion of stability in a topsy-turvy world.

That feeling is heightened for anyone who will follow the series from the UK, staying up till all hours to watch on television or to listen on the radio.

The BBC’s Test Match Special in particular exudes the security of permanence as powerfully as the cricket itself. The knowledge that even in the middle of our night, Aggers, Vaughan, Tuffers and the rest will be burbling away on the wireless – just as TMS commentators have done for decades – is a delight. These days, they are the only reason I might actively choose to be awake at two in the morning.

In fact, when England’s or Australia’s openers walk out tonight, my body clock will be naturally resetting to a rhythm which requires regular intervals of wakefulness through the night for the duration of the Test – and for the four which will follow. Headphones will be neatly tucked under my pillow so there is no scrabbling around on the floor in the dark and then, with a quick press of a button, it’s as if the intervening years since the last tour have never happened.