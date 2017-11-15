Ashes 2017: In-form Chris Woakes ready and raring to make big impact against Australia

Chris Woakes is delighted to have hit form at just the right time: AFP

Chris Woakes says he feels ready to make a big impact in the Ashes after claiming six wickets on the opening day of England’s final tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The Warwickshire player took six for 54 as England restricted their opponents to 249 for nine on the first day.

Woakes, who also took six wickets in the previous tour match against the same opposition in Adelaide last week, said: "I’m pleased to pick up six wickets and a week away from the first Test it’s good to hit some form.

“It came out nicely and I felt in decent rhythm. I’m pleased with where my body is at, and getting overs in the legs is important. You don’t want to go in undercooked and I’m pleased with where I’m at.”

Woakes also played down the injury fears over Jonny Bairstow, who left the field for just under an hour after sustaining a bruised middle finger on his left hand while wicketkeeping.

"We were never too worried,” he said. “I didn’t even go down and see how he was which is pretty bad from me. But the guys didn’t seem overly worried about him. He came back out later in the day so I don’t think there’s too much to worry about.”

In the absence of Ben Stokes, who is still back at home while police continue their investigation into his late-night altercation in Bristol in September, Woakes is also happy to step up as an all-rounder during the Ashes.

Woakes will move one place up the order to No8 for the series against Australia and, as a man who has scored nine first-class centuries, is looking forward to the challenge.

Woakes continued his fine form by taking six wickets on day one in Townsville (Getty) More