Ashes 2017: Jake Ball 'fully fit' and ready and raring to go ahead of first Test

Jake Ball is out to prove himself in Australia after returning to full fitness in the nick of time for an Ashes debut.

Ball made a brief but lasting impression at the start of the tour before straining ankle ligaments when he lost his footing in his delivery stride earlier in the month.

The 26-year-old seamer insists he is "fully fit" again and intends to vindicate glowing reports from coach Trevor Bayliss and others that he was shaping up as potentially England's best bowler in these conditions.

All indications from the tourists' camp are that Ball will play in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday, preferred to the uncapped Craig Overton as England's fourth seamer.

In just three Tests to date, set a thankless task in two against India in Mumbai and Chennai last year, Ball has so far taken just two wickets at the unflattering average of 114 each.

But back in a country he has previously savoured, albeit at club level, he believes he can help England upset the odds.

"I'm really looking forward to it, 100 per cent," he said. "It's a massive game, a massive series (and) I think we've got a great chance. If you go through (the two sides) and look one by one against each other, then I think we just edge it.

"Our team vibe has been amazing, so come the first day I think we're going to hit the ground running and hope to surprise a few people."

To do so, they will have to handle the famed Gabba hostility - from both sides of the rope - and Ball is confident he can do that too.

Ball has fully recovered and is eager to get back in the middle (Getty) More