Ashes 2017: James Anderson's bowling gives England positives going into Test series with Australia

England may be outsiders for the upcoming Ashes series but they will believe they have every chance of springing a surprise on Australia if James Anderson continues to bowl like he did here in his first run-out of the tour.

This may have only been a two-day warm-up match against an inexperienced Western Australian XI – which inevitably ended in a draw.

Yet Anderson’s ability to make the Kookaburra ball talk was a positive sign ahead of the far tougher challenges ahead, especially given the failures of batting lynchpins Alastair Cook and captain Joe Root the previous day.

Maybe Anderson’s performance here shouldn’t be a surprise given England’s all-time leading bowler, who raced past the 500-wicket mark in Tests last summer, is seemingly improving with every passing year.

Now 35, Anderson appears fitter than ever and he made light work of the 13 overs he bowled on a scorching hot day in Perth to return figures of four for 27 as the WA XI were dismissed for 338 in response to England’s 349 for six on day one.

Although his overall Test average in Australia over three Ashes series is a modest 38.33 compared to his career mark of 27.39, Anderson does have one decent tour under his belt – in 2010-11 when his 24 wickets helped England to their first series win here in 24 years.

Anderson’s ability to get the old ball swinging today when he took two wickets in three balls during the afternoon session was particularly heartening for Root’s team.

