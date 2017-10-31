Ashes 2017: James Vince calls on England middle order to prove doubters wrong - with or without Ben Stokes

James Vince is determined to prove England were right to take him to Australia: Getty

The reason so many people are writing England off before a ball has even been bowled on this Ashes tour is not only down to the likely absence of Ben Stokes for the entire series against Australia but also because of the inclusion in the squad of players like James Vince.

Stokes’ late-night contretemps in Bristol in early September has left him the subject of an ongoing police investigation that has yet to conclude whether or not England’s star all-rounder will be charged.

Australia, whatever their players say publicly, will be glad if Stokes continues to remain “unavailable for selection” as England euphemistically put it for the simple reason that without him on the field the hosts’ chances of winning improve immeasurably.

Those chances were pretty good anyway given the batting frailties that has seen the underwhelming figures of Vince, Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan all selected in England’s 16-man touring party.

And it was the selection of Vince, who averaged 19.27 in seven Tests before he was dropped at the end of the 2016 home summer, that perhaps best summed up just how desperate England’s top-order travails have become over the past year.

Tom Westley, dropped after failing to convince in five Tests last summer, may have deserved to miss out on this tour. But the choice of Vince to replace him proved that the selectors have literally found themselves going around in circles trying to find a long-term replacement at No3 for Jonathan Trott, whose presence in that pivotal position ended when he flew home following the first Test of the 2013-14 Ashes with a stress-related illness.

Vince has been picked at three on a hunch that his game will suit the faster tracks of Australia despite the fact he bats at four for Hampshire and averaged just 32 last summer.