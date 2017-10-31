Ashes 2017: James Vince determined to take his second chance with England

James Vince is determined to take his chance Down Under: Getty

James Vince is determined to take his "second chance" of a Test career by making a name for himself in this winter's Ashes.

Vince, pencilled in as England's number three here unless captain Joe Root thinks again about his own promotion back up the order, mustered an average of just 19.27 in seven home Tests before he was dropped last year.

He admitted to an element of surprise to be chosen again for the highest-profile tour of all, to try to fill one of England's problem positions.

But in the intervening month, the 26-year-old has got his head round the mission and when he became the first of Root's squad to hold a press conference, after the captain's statement of intent on arrival in Perth on Sunday, Vince did so with confidence and optimism.

"It's a second chance," he said. "Cookie [Alastair Cook] alluded to it before we came out, that an Ashes series is bigger than any other, if you come here and do well, it can kickstart your career. I've had 12 months away from Test cricket, and I was disappointed with how my career started.

"But this is a great opportunity here to put it right, and get myself established in the Test side."

There was no hesitation from him either when the first question posed on the outfield at the WACA, where England will play their opening two-day match this weekend, was the extent of the tourists' ambition this winter.

"We're here to win, that's the bottom line," he said. "I hope I can play a part in us winning the Ashes. There's going to be tough times - a bit of pace maybe - but nothing we haven't dealt with before and that we can't deal with.

