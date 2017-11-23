Ashes 2017: Late James Vince and Joe Root wickets fail to reduce from positive start as England nullify the Gabba spirit

Number of scars opened: zero. Number of careers ended: also zero. On an unseasonably temperate day at the Gabba, England met Australian fighting talk with quiet defiance, drawing the sting from Australia’s fabled pace attack and carving out a position of moderate strength.

It could have been better still; particularly for James Vince, whose 83 was the highlight of a day on which England at times looked dreamily untroubled, their batting problems melting away, the famous “Gabbatoir” at one stage resorting to Mexican waves for entertainment. But Australia clawed their way back into the game in the final session, and will ultimately be pleased enough with their efforts, on a surface with all the spring and bounce of a vegetable frittata.

Vince and Mark Stoneman (53), another of England’s much-derided rookies, put on 125 for the second wicket, shrugging off the early loss of Alastair Cook and posting their highest Test scores. The pair have been sharing an apartment on tour, and over two dogged sessions, either side of a 95-minute rain delay, they managed to surpass England’s highest partnership from the entire 2013-14 Ashes series.

This is not merely a statistical curiosity. A good part of Australia’s purported advantage rests on reanimating the ghosts of four years ago. But in resisting Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for most of the day, England made it clear that they intend to write their own stories on this tour. Indeed it was Lyon, drawing turn and bounce from the gripping Gabba pitch, who often looked like Australia’s most threatening bowler.

It was Lyon who also produced the day’s pivotal moment, brilliantly running out Vince from cover just when he seemed on course to become the first English batsman in over 80 years to score a century on the first day of an Ashes series in Australia. England found the going tougher after that, losing captain Joe Root for just 15, and when Dawid Malan (28) and Moeen Ali (13) resume on day two against the second new ball, a total of at least 350 must be their first target.