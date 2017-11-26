Ashes 2017: Jonny Bairstow 'headbutted' Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft on night out in Perth

The England and Wales Cricket Board are investigating reports that wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow “headbutted” Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft during a night out in Perth earlier on the tour Down Under.

With England facing certain First Test defeat – Australia need just 56 runs on the final day in Brisbane with all 10 wickets in hand – the reports add further scrutiny on a side that is already having to deal with Ben Stokes’ absence from the tour. Stokes remains in the United Kingdom under police investigation without charge after his involvement in a late-night incident in Bristol.

According to Fox Sports News in Australia, an incident occurred between Bairstow and Bancroft outside The Avenue Hotel in Perth, where England were playing a warm-up match against a Western Australia Cricket XI at the start of the month.

It’s claimed that police were not involved in the matter, and that the incident went no further.

Bairstow was repeatedly targeted with sledging from the Australians on Sunday (Getty) More

However, both Bancroft and Bairstow were involved in repeated on-the-field verbal exchanges on day four of the First Test on Sunday, where the England wicketkeeper made 42 runs following his first innings knock of nine.

The Independent has contacted the ECB for comment and is awaiting a reply.