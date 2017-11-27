Ashes 2017: Kevin Pietersen says England were 'absolutely smashed' as Michael Vaughan claims England have 'big issues'

England’s start to the Ashes series against Australia has not left many of their former players impressed after the tour got off to one of the worst starts in recent memory, with a First Test defeat in which they were “absolutely smashed”, according to Kevin PIetersen, compiled by the recent off-pitch incidents involving Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

The Australian media revelled in talking up an incident between wicket-keeper Bairstow and the Australian opener, Cameron Bancroft, three weeks ago in Perth that was initially reported as a “late-night headbutt”, yet transpired to be nothing more than a strange greeting and a story that was “blown completely out of proportion”, according to Bairstow himself.

Yet that explanation hasn’t done anything to appease those who believe that this England side has developed a serious problem regarding a drinking culture among the squad. Ben Stokes remains in the United Kingdom following a late-night incident in Bristol last month, which he remains under police investigation without charge for, and Bairstow’s bizarre run-in with Bancroft came on a sanctioned night out in Perth at the start of the tour.

The Bairstow incident turned out to be nowhere near as bad as initially thought, yet attracted the attention away from the poor 10-wicket defeat, and a number of pundits were quick to turn their criticism back onto the game rather than the shenanigans going on once the bails were removed.

“The key to it is that Jonny Bairstow didn’t break any curfews,” said former England captain Michael Vaughan on BT Sport. “At the start of the day we all have thought that he may have broken a curfew. He hasn’t.

“I think there are bigger issues on the playing field that England have got to try and iron out, rather than just the off-field stuff. Whether it’s been blown out [of proportion] or not we’ll have to wait and see but the cricket, getting 20 wickets and scoring more runs, that’s more important.”