Ashes 2017 latest odds, best bets and predictions

The 2017-18 Ashes series is very nearly here as Australia and England battle it out over five Tests for the urn.

England triumphed in the last series in 2015, defeating their opponents 3-2 on home soil.

But now it gets even trickier and Joe Root and co as they look to complete the hardest task of all: winning the Ashes in Australia.

What are the odds of an England win? Or a series draw? Defeat?

Here are the latest odds, but predictions from the cricketing world:

Series win odds

Australia - 2/5

England - 7/2

Draw - 8/1

According to Oddschecker on November 15.

Series score

Australia 3-1 - 5/1

Australia 4-1 - 13/2

Australia 3-2 - 17/2

Australia 4-0 - 7/1

Australia 5-0 - 8/1

Australia 3-0 - 11/1

Draw 1-1 - 40/1

Draw 2-2 - 7/1

Draw 0-0 - 500/1

