Ashes 2017 latest odds, best bets and predictions
The 2017-18 Ashes series is very nearly here as Australia and England battle it out over five Tests for the urn.
England triumphed in the last series in 2015, defeating their opponents 3-2 on home soil.
But now it gets even trickier and Joe Root and co as they look to complete the hardest task of all: winning the Ashes in Australia.
What are the odds of an England win? Or a series draw? Defeat?
Here are the latest odds, but predictions from the cricketing world:
Series win odds
- Australia - 2/5
- England - 7/2
- Draw - 8/1
According to Oddschecker on November 15.
Series score
- Australia 3-1 - 5/1
- Australia 4-1 - 13/2
- Australia 3-2 - 17/2
- Australia 4-0 - 7/1
- Australia 5-0 - 8/1
- Australia 3-0 - 11/1
- Draw 1-1 - 40/1
- Draw 2-2 - 7/1
- Draw 0-0 - 500/1
- England 3-1 - 14/1
- England 3-2 - 12/1
- England 4-1 - 28/1
- England 4-0 - 50/1
- England 3-0 - 66/1
- England 5-0 - 100/1
According to Oddschecker on November 15.
Top batsman - most runs
- Steve Smith - 6/4
- David Warner - 15/8
- Joe Root - 13/8
- Alastair Cook - 5/2
- Usman Khawaja - 5/1
- Matt Rensaw - 7/1
According to Oddschecker on November 15.
Top bowler - most wickets
- Mitchell Starc - 5/4
- Josh Hazlewood - 9/4
- James Anderson - 7/4
- Stuart Broad 5/2
- Pat Cummins - 9/2
- Nathan Lyon - 11/2
- Chris Woakes - 11/4
- Moeen Ali - 6/1
According to Oddschecker on November 15.
Predictions
Andrew Flintoff - England win
"It's not a case of England winning - it's by how many," the 39-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"It's the type of side you'd want to be involved in, from the coach and the captain down.
“I think England will have a good winter.
"We've got Jimmy Anderson, who is England's best ever bowler; Alastair Cook, England's best ever batter.
“And you throw in the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who is fantastic - it's exciting times."
David Lloyd - England win
"England will win the series 3-2. I don’t think either team is good enough to draw any Tests. Lads, these games last five days!" he told the Daily Mail.
"England have to go toe to toe with Australia. They can’t shrink at all and Joe Root will have to seize the moment. Away from home they will have to be a strong, tight-knit group and will need big leaders. Enter Ben Stokes and Alastair Cook!"
Shane Warne - undecided
"It just comes down to fitness with the bowlers. If Starc, Cummings, Pattinson, Hazlewood stay fit, along with Anderson and Broad, I think it’s going to be a really close contest," he told Sky Sports.
"I don’t think it will be a whitewash either way – I think it will come down to who stays fit and who catches better."
Glenn McGrath - Australia
"The boys are due to have a clean sweep," he told Sky Sports Radio in Australia.