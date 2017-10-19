Ashes 2017: Michael Vaughan says Joe Root will have to lie to his players that England can beat Australia

Michael Vaughan believes that Joe Root will have to lie to his England players to convince them they can beat Australia for them to have any chance of doing so in the forthcoming Ashes series.

The former England captain makes Australia “clear favourites” to win if Ben Stokes does not play, especially because of the all-rounder’s inspirational effect on his team-mates. So much so, that the BT Sport pundit Vaughan has told Root that he will have to bend the truth when he motivates to his players.

If the captain is too realistic England will struggle to get up to Australia’s level. England have lost two of their last three Ashes tours 5-0, so may need special encouragement this time.

“[Root]’s greatest challenge is going to be to convince the team they can win,” Vaughan said on Thursday. “It may be that he has to lie a bit and con them. He might have to blow up a few tyres that might be flat, and convince them they are good enough to beat this Australian team.”

Root has this psychological job, to lift the England players, in part because of the likely absence of his talismanic vice-captain and all-rounder Stokes. He is waiting to hear if he will be charged following a well-publicised late night incident, and if he is not there then England will have to find their inspiration from elsewhere. To say nothing of his runs, wickets and fielding brilliance.

“I am sure Australia respect a lot of our players but the one they fear the most is not going to be there,” Vaughan said of Stokes. “I’ve not seen too many celebrations from the Australians but I am sure in private they have cracked open a few bottles of Penfolds [Australian wine]. If David Warner was injured next week and out of the Ashes I am sure you would find the England players celebrating.”