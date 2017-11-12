Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali receives injury boost ahead of first Test as England continue to patch-up depleted squad

Moeen Ali should return for England;s final warm-up match ahead of the start of the Ashes: Getty

England coach Trevor Bayliss says Moeen Ali will be fit for the Ashes after confirming the all-rounder will play in the final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Townsville this week.

Moeen pulled up with a side strain on arrival in Australia and missed England’s opening two tour games in Perth and Adelaide.

With Ben Stokes absent because of the ongoing police investigation into his late-night altercation in Bristol during the one-day series against West Indies at the end of the summer, the injury to another key all-rounder was a major concern for England ahead of the start of the Ashes in Brisbane on Thursday week.

Steven Finn has already left the tour with a torn knee cartilage and Jake Ball is a doubt for the first Test with strained ankle tendons.

But Moeen’s recovery gives the tourists some welcome good news.

“He’s fine,” said Bayliss. “He’s been bowling and batting [in the nets] during this match. He thinks he could have played in this match. No concerns there, he will be playing in Townsville.”

Sussex left-arm seamer George Garton, 20, has been called up from the Lions as cover for Ball in Townsville this week.

Garton was chosen ahead of Mark Wood, also with the Lions squad arriving in Queensland on Tuesday but overlooked because he has yet to prove his fitness, Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, recovering from a hamstring strain and Worcestershire’s Josh Tongue.

Liam Plunkett, an integral member of England’s one-day team, was also considered but ruled out of an Ashes call-up after he sustained an injury playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Asked why England chose Garton, Bayliss said: “Because he’s fit. Wood and Helm were our first two. They are coming out with the Lions but aren’t quite up to game speed. They have only been bowling in the nets for a week or two so we were a bit concerned about them in a four-day game.