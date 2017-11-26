Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali stresses Australia are 'not as good' as people think, but concedes England 'let ourselves down'

Moeen Ali tried to pick the positives out of the wreckage of England’s likely defeat in the first Ashes Test, declaring that Australia are “not as good” as people think they are.

Australia require just 56 more runs for victory on the fifth morning, with all their wickets in hand. But Moeen was encouraged at the way England had competed for large periods of the match, pinpointing the absence of big hundreds from the batsmen as the main deficiency.

“Obviously very disappointed,” he said. “I thought the first three days, we played well, we were right in the game. Today we let ourselves down – with the bat, especially. We got in and never got the big score that we needed. That’s cost us.

“The wicket was still good. It was a good pitch to bat on. To have any chance of Australia not winning here, guys had to get hundreds. The good thing is that the batters are quite hungry to score. It’s always difficult to take positives, but that is a positive. The new guys batted quite well.”

Moeen identified two big lost opportunities: the needless run-out of James Vince for 83 on day one, and the failure to capitalise a good start with the ball, as Australia slipped to 76-4. “Steve Smith was the big difference,” he admitted. “Without him, they would have struggled to get anywhere near 300. Those two are the big situations that we regret.”

There were few regrets, however, over his controversial stumping off Nathan Lyon. Moeen’s toe was on the very cusp of the line when the bails were removed, but he admitted: “If I was bowling, I’d want it out. The replay did look very tight. It’s what happens. You’ve got to respect the umpire’s call, try and move on.”

Moeen Ali is stumped by Tim Paine off Nathan Lyon's bowling (Getty) More