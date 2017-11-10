Ashes 2017: Peter Moores recalls finding James Anderson and Stuart Broad and how they became the best in the world

It was in New Zealand in the winter of 2007/08 that Peter Moores realised he might just have unearthed something special.

“I always remember a conversation with CMJ (commentator and journalist, Christopher Martin-Jenkins) after one of the Tests in New Zealand when they bowled together, bowled well, and we had won the game,” says the former England coach.

“He was walking across the ground and said to me ‘I think you’ve just found the opening attack for the Ashes (in 2009). “It was funny, because I was thinking exactly the same thing. I was thinking that those two looked great together and had bowled beautifully. It turns out that CMJ was completely right.”

Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, the two bowlers at the heart of the discussion between two men of Sussex, were, at that time, still attempting to nail down their places in the England side.

The irony was that the combination that Moores brought together on that New Zealand tour have gone on to be the mainstay of England’s Ashes attacks for a decade, while he himself never got the opportunity to lead his country against Australia.

Now boasting 894 Test wickets between them, Broad and Anderson will once again spearhead England’s hopes in the coming months. It’s easy to forget, however, that both were far from universally popular picks when Moores first took a punt on them as a combination a decade ago.

Before that series against the Kiwis, Anderson had played 20 Tests for his country since making his debut against Zimbabwe at Lords in May 2003, taking 62 wickets at a cost of 39. In between he had suffered a stress fracture and numerous attempts by England to remodel an action which, it was believed, left him susceptible to injury.

He had toured Australia the previous winter but had returned home with just five wickets at an eye-watering cost of 82. Broad, meanwhile, went into New Zealand series with a single Test appearance against Sri Lanka at Colombo behind him.