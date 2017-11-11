Ashes 2017: Record-breaking Ellyse Perry puts England to the sword with imperious maiden double century

Ellyse Perry's record-breaking innings has Australia on the verge of winning the series: Getty

Ellyse Perry registered the highest Test score by an Australian to leave England battling to save the one-off day-night Test and keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive.

All-rounder Perry had never previously reached three figures in any form of international cricket but a masterful innings of 213 not out propelled Australia to 448 for nine declared at the North Sydney Oval.

The tourists need to avoid defeat to keep the multi-format series alive and openers Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont at least survived a testing spell under lights to usher their side to 40 without loss at the close - still 128 runs in arrears.

If England do succumb to defeat on the final day, it will be in large part due to Perry, who took three for 59 before engineering Australia's recovery from 168 for five over the course of the previous two days.