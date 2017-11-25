Ashes 2017: Steve Smith century puts Australia in the driving seat as England lose early wickets late on

Finally, as the shadows began to lengthen over the Gabba outfield, the first Ashes Test broke. It had threatened to do so several times over the previous days; but every time, it had come back together again like a peloton. Now, though, as the noise of the home crowd swirled like a roaring gale, it was unmistakable. After eight sessions of tense and even cricket, the ninth swung the game Australia’s way.

To discover why, you would point to the defiance of the Australian tail, the razor-sharp edge of Josh Hazlewood, and mostly the brilliance of Steve Smith. Australia’s captain strode from the field with 141 runs by his name, his innings curtailed only by an absence of partners. The first century of this series may yet define it.

After Smith’s star turn, Australia took two quick England wickets to put them firmly in the driving seat. Compounding England’s worries is a potential injury to James Anderson, who stalked grumpily off the field holding his side half an hour into the afternoon session, and was on and off for the rest of the day.

Anderson’s ability to bowl in the fourth innings may well influence Joe Root’s assessment of when - or if – a declaration will be required. History offers mixed messages: no team has ever chased more than 236 to win here, yet only last year Pakistan were set 490 and got agonisingly close. To reach that stage, England will need to bat with guts and skill on a pitch that appears to be quickening.

But back to Smith for a moment, for this was his day. And as he raised his arms in triumph, you struggled to remember a moment of even moderate discomfort. There was that time Jake Ball rattled him on the glove and the ball dropped just safe. Maybe he played and missed a couple of times. Somebody thought they saw him scratching himself at one point: a moral victory of sorts. We were clutching at straws here.