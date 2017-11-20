Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad 'fine' after being struck on the back by a stray golf ball

Broad and his bruise after being unexpectedly hit by a golf ball

England seamer Stuart Broad is "fine" after taking an unexpected blow from a golf ball.

Broad is no stranger to finding himself in the firing line in Brisbane, where the home crowd and press delivered a barrage of verbal bouncers in his direction on his last Ashes trip.

Broad became public enemy number one round these parts in 2013-14 when most of Australia remained irked by his decision four months earlier not to walk off in the Trent Bridge Test after edging a ball - via the wicketkeeper's gloves - to slip.

In response, Brisbane's Courier Mail refused to name him - referring instead to "the 27-year-old medium-pacer", and printing only washed-out and faceless silhouettes of him.

Stuart Broad will be looking to continue his fine record against Australia Credit: Getty Images More

Broad has spoken several times in the lead-up to this Ashes campaign, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday, of his curiosity to see what is in store for him here this time.

There has been nothing of note, however, since England's arrival on Sunday until - in the expected sanctuary of Brisbane Golf Club - he was hit by a stray ball on the lower back while he was bending down to size up a practice putt.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesman said: "Stuart was practising on the putting green when he was hit by a stray golf ball from a member.

"He is fine, and no dramas."