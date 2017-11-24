Ashes 2017: What time does day three of the first Test between England and Australia start and what TV channel is it on?

Australia's batting pair Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh walk back to the pavilion at the end of second day - AFP

What is it?

It is day thee of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Australia reached stumps on a rain affected day one on 165-4 after England reached a respectable total of 302 in their first innings.

What time does play start?

Play will begin 12.00pm on Friday night GMT, the same time it began on day one.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport will be showing live coverage of each of the five Tests. TV channel details will be announced in the build-up to the Test match. Highlights of the 2017-18 series will be shown for free, the best bits are available to watch on BTSport.com and the BT Sport app. At 7pm after game day, highlights are uploaded for all to watch.

What happened on day two?

Captain Steve Smith frustrated England with a fighting half-century and pushed Australia to 165 for four at the close of a see-sawing day two, rescuing the hosts after a top order collapse in the series-opening Ashes test in Brisbane on Friday.

With his team in peril at 76 for four, Smith's unbeaten 64 in an 89-run stand with number six Shaun Marsh gave Australia hope of reeling in England's first innings 302 at the Gabba.

Lefthander Marsh, under pressure to perform after winning his eighth recall to the test team, played a fine support role to be 44 not out at stumps.

England lost their last six wickets in a hurry to be out for 302 at lunch and Australia seemed to be back in control at their Brisbane fortress.

