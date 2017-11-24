Ashes 2017: What time does day three of the first Test between England and Australia start and what TV channel is it on?
What is it?
It is day thee of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Australia reached stumps on a rain affected day one on 165-4 after England reached a respectable total of 302 in their first innings.
What time does play start?
Play will begin 12.00pm on Friday night GMT, the same time it began on day one.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport will be showing live coverage of each of the five Tests. TV channel details will be announced in the build-up to the Test match. Highlights of the 2017-18 series will be shown for free, the best bits are available to watch on BTSport.com and the BT Sport app. At 7pm after game day, highlights are uploaded for all to watch.
What happened on day two?
Captain Steve Smith frustrated England with a fighting half-century and pushed Australia to 165 for four at the close of a see-sawing day two, rescuing the hosts after a top order collapse in the series-opening Ashes test in Brisbane on Friday.
With his team in peril at 76 for four, Smith's unbeaten 64 in an 89-run stand with number six Shaun Marsh gave Australia hope of reeling in England's first innings 302 at the Gabba.
Lefthander Marsh, under pressure to perform after winning his eighth recall to the test team, played a fine support role to be 44 not out at stumps.
England lost their last six wickets in a hurry to be out for 302 at lunch and Australia seemed to be back in control at their Brisbane fortress.
But the pendulum swung again as England's bowlers scythed through the hosts' top order.
After replacing Matt Renshaw in the squad, opener Cameron Bancroft's first bat in his Ashes test debut lasted 19 balls after he nibbled at a teasing ball from Stuart Broad and was caught behind for five.
Number three Usman Khawaja's problems against spin in the subcontinent followed him home as he was trapped lbw for 11 by Moeen Ali.
The alarm bells began ringing when opener David Warner holed out for 26, pulling paceman Jake Ball straight to Dawid Malan at short mid-wicket to give the Ashes debutant his first wicket in Australia.
And Australia were left reeling at 76 for four when Peter Handscomb was trapped lbw for 14 by James Anderson in the first over after tea.
What has been said?
Michael Vaughan on England's day:
"It has been a really good day. The pitch is a talking point, and it was a brilliant press from Australia after the first hour when they went for aggression. I thought England's tactics and strategy were magnificent. Different batsmen coming out, (Usman) Khawaja - off-spin straight away.
"They tried everything. Sometimes you come up against a player who is just on their day. When you are bowling against someone like Steve Smith, he's such a good player that you are always asking questions.
"In terms of strategy and tactics, I thought England were very good today but the partnership we are seeing now, Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith, not one England player got a century and that's why they didn't get 400 - 450, if one of these gets a century then they will surpass England's first-innings score."
Graeme Swann on the day's play:
"Shaun Marsh came to the crease, before that partnership of 89, and England were all over Australia. (Peter) Handscomb had just been trapped lbw by Jimmy Anderson, you could sense it in the crowd, the Barmy Army were in full voice, England were cock-a-hoop.
"Marsh came out and batted beautifully. England couldn't put him under any pressure that they hoped they could.
"All three England players who were under pressure coming into the game all got 50s and all batted beautifully but none of them went on to score that big hundred, which would have made sure England couldn't lose this Test match, could only win the Test match.
"So as it is, it was just about getting 300 in the end."
What are the odds?
- Australia 8/11
- England 13/5
- Draw 4/1
