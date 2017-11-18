Ashes 2017: Trevor Bayliss plays down concerns over England's bowling ahead of first Test

England coach Trevor Bayliss has brushed aside concerns about his team being unable to bowl out a Cricket Australia XI on the final day of this warm-up match and insists the tourists will arrive in Brisbane believing they can win.

Joe Root’s team were forced to spend 75 overs in the baking Queensland sun for the reward of just one wicket as Matthew Short, 22, and teenager Jason Sangha both posted their maiden first-class centuries.

The partnership, worth 263 runs, helped the hosts, who had started the day three wickets down in their second innings, to 364 for four – a lead of 99 – before both captains shook hands on the draw an hour before the scheduled close.

Being unable to force victory in their third and final tour match against a team containing a combined 76 first-class appearances between them was not the ideal way to warm-up for the start of the Ashes at the Gabba on Thursday.

But Bayliss said: “It’s not really damaging to us before the first Test. We are always a bit disappointed when we don’t take 10 for 90 but the wicket was very flat, and those two young guys batted very well. If you play cricket long enough those days will happen.

“Today wasn’t the perfect game of cricket for us but it’s time in the dirt, and we will probably have another one or two of them in the Test matches. It was probably good to experience it, and the heat as well.

“A Test match, and Ashes Test, will see our intensity rise as high as it possibly can. It’s all been fairly laid back but I’m sure when we reach Brisbane that will ramp up a little bit. It’s always exciting at the start of every series, but especially an Ashes series.”

Bayliss is confident Australia can be beaten just as they were in England in 2015.

Asked what his message to his players will before the series starts, he said: “Don’t miss a ball. Australia whether batting or bowling like to hit the opposition hard early.