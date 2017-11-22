Ashes to Ashes podcast, episode one: Revisiting Edgbaston 2005

To mark the latest instalment of the longest-running rivalry in cricket, The Telegraph has produced five podcasts reliving some of the most famous battles in Ashes history.

Ashes to Ashes features exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in English and Australian cricket as they relive their roles in five unforgettable Test matches. They also feature narration from Chief Sports Writer Paul Hayward, an introduction by Cricket Correspondent Scyld Berry and iconic commentary clips from the games themselves.

The first episode focuses on Edgbaston, 2005, when England plucked victory from the jaws of defeat in one of the most dramatic denouements ever seen in cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie relive every twist and turn of a tumultuous Test match, from England's breathless opening-day run spree, to Andrew Flintoff's 'greatest ever over' to Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, and - of course - Geraint Jones' diving catch to win the game and set up England's historic series win, their first in 18 years.

The other four podcasts - focusing on Sydney 1971, Edgbaston 1981, Adelaide 2006 and Melbourne 2010 - will be released in the coming days.

Here's how to listen and subscribe: