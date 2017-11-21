The Ashes: Australia and England leap into chasm of unknowns

A clutch of key questions hang over both Australia and England as a potentially thrilling and unpredictable Ashes series looms.

While the Ashes remains at the forefront of competitive cricketing excellence, the upcoming series has more question marks hanging over it than any in a long, long while.

England's batsmen? Australia's batsmen? Australia's wicketkeeper? Will or won't Ben Stokes play?

One opener and the captain shape as being the only constants that fans from either side can cling on to - David Warner and Steve Smith for Australia, Alastair Cook and Joe Root for England.

Those Australian bowlers so well-versed in home conditions? Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc certainly have the skills but all three have been injury-prone in the past and the burdens of a four-man attack puts any or all of them at risk of breaking down.

England's seam bowlers are on one hand a mish-mash and the other almost entirely homogenous.

Right-arm, mid-80s mph pace, able to extract movement from a green deck. All that seems to be different is the experience, but even then, that does not exactly bring enormous positives for James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Anderson has eyes on overtaking Glenn McGrath as Test cricket's most lethal quick bowler, but his record in Australia suggests he might not make up too much ground in the coming months.

Forty-three wickets at 38.44 does not quite tell the full story - 24 of them came as Anderson was the pick of the bowlers in 2010-11 - and the Lancastrian was not able to pull himself above the whitewash malaises either side of that brilliant triumph.

Broad was the best of a rancid bunch four years ago and his extra height is generally viewed as a tool for success on Australia's hard decks.

And then there's the batsmen.

Usman Khawaja is generally supreme in Australia, but Cameron Bancroft's selection may put the Queenslander under pressure if Warner's new opening partner does not hit the ground running.