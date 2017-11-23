Ashes Extras: The Gabba becomes a graveyard - and Nathan Lyon steals the show

Nathan Lyon turned into an unlikely star on day one of the Ashes - 2017 Getty Images

The Gabba becomes a pace graveyard

England arrived in Brisbane with the ghosts of 2013-14 spooking them at every turn. Endless replays of Mitchell Johnson demolishing their batting line-up have been playing in the build-up to this winter's series, while local media - who could never be accused of lacking patriotic zeal at the worst of times - have been trumpeting a revival of 'Bodyline' courtesy of Messrs Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood.

But what nobody in Australia could have predicted was the turgid nature of the Gabba pitch thwarting those ambitions. The wicket which is supposed to have surpassed Perth as the fastest, nastiest track in world cricket could almost have been imported straight from Mumbai, proving slow and low for the quicks and providing some sharp turn for the spin of Nathan Lyon.

Australia's players were not slow in voicing frustration at the surface in the aftermath of day one, with Lyon rather ruefully admitting that "the wicket is probably a lot softer than we're used to at the Gabba." But this was not - to borrow from the local vernacular - a case of typical whingeing Aussies.

Analysis by CricViz shows that the bounce produced on day one was the lowest of any Test played in Brisbane since Nov 2007 - and significantly lower than that which greeted England's batsmen on their last trip Down Under in 2013.

The Ashes: Gabba pitch kept unusually low More