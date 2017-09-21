Ashes hopeful Hameed suffers broken finger

Opener Haseeb Hameed's hopes of facing Australia took a blow when he suffered another broken finger batting for Lancashire.

Haseeb Hameed has suffered a fractured finger a week before England are due to announce their Ashes squad.

The opening batsman retired hurt after he was struck by a delivery from James Harris during Lancashire's County Championship match against Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday.

Hameed returned to the crease and was unbeaten on 23 as Steve Finn took 8-79 to seal a 36-run victory for the defending champions on day three.

Lancashire later revealed that the 20-year-old sustained a break to a finger on his right hand.

Hameed played three Tests during the defeat in India last year, but his tour was cut short when he broke a finger in his left hand during the third Test.

The gritty right-hander has not played for his country since, but has returned to form in recent weeks to raise hopes that he could earn a place in England's touring party to face Australia.

England seamer Toby Roland-Jones was unable to bowl after damaging his side on day one of Middlesex's win in London.

 

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more