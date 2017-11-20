The Ashes: Key contests in the battle for the urn

Who will step up and make themselves a hero? We assess the key battles as Australia and England fight it out for Ashes glory.

The time for talking is almost at an end, as Australia and England prepare to engage in the latest eagerly awaited showdown for The Ashes.

There is little love lost between the two proud cricketing nations, and soon the off-field mind games will turn to the skill, passion and undoubted sledging on the pitch.

Such a hotly contested series produces memorable moments, and heroes among mere mortals.

Here, we look at the head-to-head battles that are likely to prove key in the tussle for the little urn.





STEVE SMITH v JOE ROOT

In what will be a fiercely fought series, both teams will be looking to their captains to keep their cool in the pressure cooker atmosphere to make the right calls at crucial times.

In Steve Smith and Joe Root, Australia and England have two men that will look to lead by example with the bat. Smith has 5,370 Test runs at an average of just under 60. He made centuries in Perth and Sydney in the last home Ashes, but endured a mixed series in England two years ago – scores of 215 and 143 at Lord's and The Oval respectively leading Australia to their two victories and helping him finish as the leading run-scorer. But failures in the other three contests proved costly, as England regained the urn.

For Root, this is the biggest challenge in his infant captaincy. The Yorkshireman will feel he has a point to prove after being dropped for the Sydney finale of the previous tour, as England suffered an embarrassing whitewash. With 460 runs in the 2015 series, Root was comfortably England's highest scorer and, in the absence of influential all-rounder Ben Stokes, he will need to be heavily among the runs again.



JAMES ANDERSON v DAVID WARNER

With England's batting line-up the subject of intense scrutiny - softened slightly by centuries for Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan in the final warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI - the role of Anderson may be crucial to their success. The seamer is England's record Test wicket-taker and has proven himself as one of the most skilful bowlers in his country's history.