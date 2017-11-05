Ashes rivals evenly matched, says Anderson

James Anderson said whichever side can stand up to the heat of an Ashes series and handle the pressure will have the edge.

James Anderson is anticipating a tight Ashes series after the England seamer overcame a "rusty" start to take four wickets in a drawn first tour match on Sunday.

Anderson was the pick of the bowlers at the WACA, the tourists' spearhead taking 4-27 as a Western Australian XI were 342-10 in reply to 349-6 declared.

With just over a few weeks to go before England start their battle to retain the little urn in Brisbane, Anderson does not think there is much between the fierce rivals.

"I think on paper it looks very even at the moment, but it all depends on which team deals with the pressure best in that first Test match," England's leading Test wicket-taker said.

"We're going to make sure that the next couple of weeks we prepare well enough so that when we come to Brisbane we're ready to go."

The 35-year-old expects England to be firing on all cylinders by the time the first match at the Gabba gets under way after stepping up their preparations with matches against Cricket Australia XIs.

"I think you could probably see from the first session we were rusty – that was pretty obvious. We didn't quite get it right at all." he added.

"We've got two more first-class games coming up before the series that we want to be fit for, and get those cobwebs out.

"I didn't have much rhythm first up. It didn't feel great, and there wasn't much swing either with the new ball.

"But then I thought I got better as the day went on, and most of the bowlers would probably say the same. I thought we gradually got there in the end.

"It's very different to English lengths here – so you can't be as full – and I thought they played pretty well, and put pressure on us."