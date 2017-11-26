The Ashes round-up: Australia on the brink of emphatic win after England crumble

England are on the ropes at the Gabba after Australia dominated day four, the hosts needing only 56 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead.

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft put Australia on course for an emphatic victory in the first Ashes Test after England could only muster 195 all out on day four at the Gabba.

We summarise the action on the penultimate day in Brisbane, where Australia only need another 56 runs on the final day to go 1-0 up.

THE HEADLINES

- Joe Root (51) is the only England batsman to make a half-century as they fold for less than 200 after being 62-2, Mitchell Starc (3-51), Josh Hazlewood (3-46) and Nathan Lyon (3-67) doing the damage.

- Starc takes three wickets and Pat Cummins one to blow the tail away, the last four falling for only 10 runs, leaving Australia needing only 170 to win.

- Moeen Ali is controversially stumped off Lyon in a marginal call when third umpire Chris Gaffaney ruled that his toe was on the crease and not behind the line as Tim Paine whipped the bails off.

- Debutant Bancroft (51 not out) makes a maiden Test half-century and Warner is unbeaten on 60, with Australia 114 without loss and on the verge of a crushing win.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Moeen was looking well set, playing positively and using his feet well against Lyon. He was on his way in contentious fashion for 40, though, Paine with some impressive glove work after the left-hander was deceived by a delivery from Lyon which turned sharply. Third umpire Gaffaney ruled that the all-rounder's foot was not behind the line to leave England 155-6 and they could only add another 40 runs for the last four wickets.

OPTA FACTS

- Australia are poised for their second-highest successful Ashes chase at the Gabba (a target of 188 achieved in 1982/83).

- This was the first time Moeen had been stumped in international cricket.