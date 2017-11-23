The Ashes round-up: England falter after Vince and Stoneman half-centuries

Australia hit back on day one of the Ashes series, James Vince falling 17 short of a first Test hundred in Brisbane.

James Vince justified his selection before Nathan Lyon ran him out with a magnificent piece of fielding as Australia fought back to leave England 196-4 at stumps on the first day of the Ashes series at the Gabba.

We summarise a gripping day in Brisbane, which ended with mixed feelings for both sides.

THE HEADLINES

- Vince (83) scored a first Test half-century and fellow Ashes debutant Mark Stoneman (53) also showed why the selectors backed him after Joe Root won the toss, the pair putting on 125 for the second wicket.

- Pat Cummins (2-59) dismissed Stoneman and Joe Root (15) in his first Test on home soil after Mitchell Starc removed Alastair Cook (2) in the third over of the day.

- Dawid Malan was 28 not out when bad light stopped play and survived a review for leg before off the last ball of a day in which the afternoon session was delayed by over 90 minutes due to rain. Moeen Ali unbeaten on 13.

- Australia hand a Test debut to Cameron Bancroft, while David Warner and Shaun Marsh are passed fit.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Lyon had plenty to say in the build-up to the opening game of the series and the spinner did his talking with a magnificent piece of fielding to prevent Vince from reaching three figures.

Vince's selection in the England squad raised eyebrows, but he showed his class with some exquisite shots and had a stroke of luck when he was dropped on 68 by Tim Paine.

Lyon ensured he missed out on a hundred, though, moving swiftly to his right at cover before swooping and running the number three out with a direct hit in a flash, a moment of inspiration that put a spring in Australia's step.

REACTION

Australia tweaker Lyon told BT Sport: "That's probably the softest Test wicket we've played on here, so it's a good challenge. Stoneman and Vince batted extremely well, so I'm pretty happy about that fightback that's for sure."