Ashes squad 2017: Who's on the plane and who's sweating on their England place for tour of Australia?

England’s selectors have picked their squad for this winter’s Ashes tour of Australia, with the announcement at The Oval Wednesday morning at 10am.

Here we look at who is definitely on the plane, those who are waiting nervously to find out and the players who are destined to be heartbroken when the selectors reveal their hand.

On the plane

Alastair Cook

England’s all-time leading runscorer is a veteran of three previous Ashes tours, including the triumphant 2010-11 series when he scored 766 runs.

Joe Root (captain)

Captain, leader and legend in the making such is the ease with which he reels off big scores.

View photos Root will lead England in Australia (Getty) More

Mark Stoneman

Did just about enough during his debut series against West Indies to cement his place in the XI. England’s confidence in him shown in him illustrated by the fact they will not take a reserve opener.

Ben Stokes

Despite his untimely arrest and on-going police investigation into that incident at a Bristol nightclub, England will, barring any last-minute changes of heart, not leave their vice-captain and the world’s best all-rounder out of the squad.

Jonny Bairstow

Established as the Test team’s No1 wicketkeeper and one of its most consistent batsmen.

View photos Jonny Bairstow should be assured of his place (Getty) More

Moeen Ali

Has been a star with both bat and ball this summer but faces tough challenge as a spinner in Australia.

James Anderson

His country’s all-time leading wicket-taker and the sixth most prolific bowler in Test history. Like Cook, will be looking to recapture the form in Australia that made him a key to English victory seven years ago.

Stuart Broad

England’s best bowler during their 5-0 whitewash Down Under four years ago, every Australian’s favourite pantomime villain will be at the front of the queue when it comes to boarding the flight.

View photos Stuart Broad will renew his war with the Australian media (Getty) More

Read More