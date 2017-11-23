Ashes TV review: Alison Mitchell raises the bar as BT take on a whole new ball game

Like England, new Ashes broadcaster BT Sport had a slightly jostling start, but settled down nicely for a more-than-respectable first day.

Countless Telegraph readers over the years have relayed to us their dismay that cricket chose to reduce its audience by going to pay TV, but we very rarely hear complaints about Sky’s actual coverage. It is not just that BT had a high bar to match, it is that it was obliged to do something a little different: less of the ‘Word of God’ from former England captains, more chatty, more accessible, perhaps a bit fresher and younger.

Host Matt Smith is a likeable everyman better known to many for his football work. The booking of Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan took care of the gravitas; Graeme Swann brought energy, impressions and some good insights on Nathan Lyon.

All three of those former England players are a more familiar punditry presence on the radio than the television; and there were plenty of night owls on social media who found the first session of day one a bit busy, a bit talky.

Richie Benaud would have approved more, perhaps, of the broadcast from about lunch onwards: people settled, they let the pictures do the talking.

