The Ashes: How the urn will be won - the case for Australia and England

With the Ashes fast approaching, Omnisport representation of both Australia and England put the case forward for their side winning.

The Ashes are almost upon us, and with the start of a new series comes the age-old arguments between rivalling Australian and English players, fans and pundits alike.

Joe Root's side are in possession of the urn, but the current skipper was sent home early in a 5-0 mauling when they last toured Australia.

Both sides seem to be unsure of their best XI at this late stage, while the tourists have been ravaged by injury in the build-up to the series.

As the battle for the little urn draws nearer, Dejan Kalinic, from Melbourne, and Leeds-based Matthew Scott look at the key issues from either side of the argument.

"BRISBANE IS A TOUGH WAY TO START ANY SERIES, JUST ASK STEVE HARMISON."

DK: Home, sweet home. Australia always take some stopping in their own backyard, and that is particularly the case in the Ashes.

Australia have won six of the past seven series at home, including two 5-0 whitewashes, and are hot favourites to reclaim the urn.

And offer that opportunity to captain Steve Smith and star batsman David Warner and the tourists have plenty to worry about.

For Smith in particular, the numbers tell a story.

The superstar right-hander is the world's top-ranked Test batsman and averages 59.66 in the five-day format with 20 centuries. That average improves to 68.65 for Tests in Australia.

While huge question marks remain over the spot at number six – Shaun Marsh has never convinced – and Cameron Bancroft is unproven but in form, Australia have quite the platform to build from with Smith and Warner.

Warner remains the most destructive batsman in the game and is capable of turning a match in a session, and he (47.94 average) too much prefers home (59.21).



MS: Australia's key batsmen have fearsome records on their own turf, that cannot be denied.