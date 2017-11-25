Ashley Young's stroke of good luck enough to edge Manchester United past dogged Brighton

Young's goal went down as an own goal for Lewis Dunk: Getty

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s talismanic powers proved invaluable to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United once more as his introduction as a second half substitute helped inspire them to a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

Ashley Young was the scorer, with an 18-yard shot that took a cruel deflection via defender Lewis Dunk from a cleared Marcus Rashford corner after 66 minutes.

And Brighton, who gave an impressive account of themselves on their first ever Premier League visit to Old Trafford, were furious that the corner award went against defender Solomon March in the first place.





The weather in Manchester made for a dreary affair at Old Trafford on Saturday (Getty)

But lacklustre United had required the added impetus offered by Ibrahimovic who had been brought on just four minutes earlier as a replacement for the ineffective Juan Mata.

United had taken until the 45th minute even to test Mat (CORR) Ryan for the first time, with the Brighton goalkeeper proving well up to the task as he made a magnificent double save on his goal line from a Romelu Lukaku header and follow-up effort from Paul Pogba following Rashford’s far-post cross.