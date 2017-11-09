Ashley Young delighted with Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford's hunger to improve

Young has said he is not surprised by Rashford's rise: Getty

Ashley Young finds "special talent" Marcus Rashford's hunger as refreshing as it is exciting.

It is hard to fathom quite how much Manchester United's precocious forward has crammed into his career since making his first-team debut a mere 622 days ago.

Rashford has established himself as a regular for club and country, with the attacker showing no signs of slowing down thanks to ability that is matched by an equally impressive attitude.

"I saw him when he was coming up through the ranks at United," Young said of his United team-mate.

"He obviously got his debut straight away and kicked on from there.

"I always said all along, for me, he's a special talent. He was always going to go a long way.

"Even now he's got his feet on the ground and he wants to learn. He just wants to better himself each day.

"I think the manager is having to drag him off the training pitch every day because he is just wanting to better himself. It's refreshing to see a kid like that just wanting to get to the top."

While many United team-mates admit to being taken aback by Rashford's rise, Young was not as his name was mentioned as soon as he joined the club in 2011.

"For me, as a senior pro, you got the chance to watch the Under-18s and you could tell he was going to be a big talent," he said.

"Speaking to him even at that young age, he was one of them who just wanted to learn and to be the best.

"I'm delighted for him because he wants to work and learn and he's doing fantastically well."

