Ashley Young: I never gave up on my Manchester United or England careers
It has been four long years since Ashley Young last played for his country but the Manchester United player said he “never once shut the door on England or thought the door was shut on myself”.
Young has been called up by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup warm-ups against Germany and Brazil, after last playing under Roy Hodgson in Sept 2013, and during the intervening years he has become a senior professional at United – a seniority which led to a recent spat with Dele Alli.
The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has withdrawn from the England squad through injury which has denied the pair a reunion after their recent exchange when their two clubs met at Old Trafford. Then, Alli told 32-year-old Young to “retire with a zimmer frame” which prompted the response “let me know when you win the Prem”.
Later Young posted on Instagram, after United’s win, that “talk is cheap” which, it was presumed, referred to Alli’s comment. “You presumed…,” Young said when asked if that was the case before adding: "Things happen on football pitches. Once the game is finished, you don’t need to talk afterwards. That’s just how it is.”
Young said he had no problem with Alli, praising his chutzpah. "Yes, he’s a confident player. That gives him that edge,” he said. Young will argue he has that edge also – otherwise he would not have survived and, once again, thrived at United where he has earned a new lease of life as a left wing-back under manager Jose Mourinho after not making the match-day squad on occasions last season.
Despite Young insisting he prefers to play further forward it is a role Southgate has him earmarked for also as he trials a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation in the two matches at Wembley.
"A lot’s been said about me playing for three different managers,” Young said of his United career (interestingly it is four managers so he is either miscounting or deliberately missing out one as he was asked to clarify the number and said people can read something into it “if they want”).
Young added: “Even the England manager said the other day that I have played for three managers there and they have always believed in me.
“They have always had that trust in me to play, Champions League, Europa League, big derbies, I’ve always had their trust to play in those games. I think there did come a point last season where I wasn’t in the squad, wasn’t even making the 18. It was disappointing but I have never thought about leaving the club.
“I’ve always got that determination, to get back in the squad and get back playing. I’ve spoken to all three managers at times when there was difficult periods but I have got confidence in myself, confidence in my ability get back in.”
Young added: “The manager is talking about a 3-4-3 or wing-backs or 3-5-2 and I feel like I can step into that role. I've shown I am deserving to be in the England squad but I don't just want a place in the squad, I want to be in the team.”