Ashley Young: I never gave up on my Manchester United or England careers

It has been four long years since Ashley Young last played for his country but the Manchester United player said he “never once shut the door on England or thought the door was shut on myself”.

Young has been called up by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup warm-ups against Germany and Brazil, after last playing under Roy Hodgson in Sept 2013, and during the intervening years he has become a senior professional at United – a seniority which led to a recent spat with Dele Alli.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has withdrawn from the England squad through injury which has denied the pair a reunion after their recent exchange when their two clubs met at Old Trafford. Then, Alli told 32-year-old Young to “retire with a zimmer frame” which prompted the response “let me know when you win the Prem”.

Later Young posted on Instagram, after United’s win, that “talk is cheap” which, it was presumed, referred to Alli’s comment. “You presumed…,” Young said when asked if that was the case before adding: "Things happen on football pitches. Once the game is finished, you don’t need to talk afterwards. That’s just how it is.”

Young said he had no problem with Alli, praising his chutzpah. "Yes, he’s a confident player. That gives him that edge,” he said. Young will argue he has that edge also – otherwise he would not have survived and, once again, thrived at United where he has earned a new lease of life as a left wing-back under manager Jose Mourinho after not making the match-day squad on occasions last season.

