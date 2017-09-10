Ashwin, Jadeja rested for first three Australia ODIs

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will miss the first three ODIs against Australia "in line with the rotation policy of the board".

India will once again be without Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their first three one-day internationals against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

A 16-man squad was named by the BCCI on Sunday, with seamers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami included after they missed the recent 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Ashwin and Jadeja were also rested for that series and the spinners will remain out of the picture for the initial matches against Australia, starting on September 17.

India's chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, said: "The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested.

"The team's performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well, are being given an extended run. This will in turn supplement our approach to build a strong reserve strength as we prepare for forthcoming tours."

Ashwin has been playing county cricket for Worcestershire in recent weeks, with India due to play five Test matches in England next year.

The returns of Umesh and Shami mean there is no place in India's squad for Shardul Thakur, who made his debut in the Sri Lanka series.