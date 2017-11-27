Ashwin makes history as India consign Sri Lanka to record defeat

Ravichandran Ashwin reached 300 Test wickets in record time as India consigned Sri Lanka to a crushing innings and 239-run defeat in Nagpur on day four.

Ashwin took four wickets in the first innings of the second Test and claimed 4-63 on Monday to reach the landmark in only his 54th Test, two fewer than the previous record set by Dennis Lillee exactly 36 years ago.

The spinner bowled Lahiru Gamage to make history, Sri Lanka dismissed for only 166 to suffer their biggest innings loss as India celebrated equalling their most emphatic innings win.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal (61) showed some resistance, but the sorry tourists trail 1-0 with one match remaining in Delhi after being totally outplayed in a one-sided contest at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two wickets apiece on another miserable day for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka started the penultimate day on the ropes after a magnificent Virat Kohli double century and a Rohit Sharma hundred enabled India to post 610-6 declared on Sunday before Ishant got rid of Sadeera Samarawickrama without scoring.

Murali Vijay dealt another blow by somehow holding a catch at short leg when Dimuth Karunaratne (18) attempted to work Jadeja (2-28) for runs into the leg side and Sri Lanka were 48-3 after Lahiru Thirimanne (23) played a poor shot to gift Yadav (2-30) a first wicket.

Angelo Mathews launched Jadeja for six over long-on, but the spinner had the last laugh, the former captain attempting another big hit but only picking out Rohit at mid-off.

Chandimal rode his luck at times and could only watch on at the other end as the procession of wickets continued, striking 10 boundaries to score his second half-century of the match.